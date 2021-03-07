KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2021) The peace negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban insurgency will remain at an impasse until the actual roots of the protracted war are properly addressed, Afghan National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib said on Sunday.

Speaking before the participants of the Afghan Peace and Security Conference in Kabul, Mohib stressed that there was now a historic opportunity to establish longed-for peace in Afghanistan and this opportunity should not be missed.

"These [Doha] talks could put an end to the war," Moheb said, adding that the negotiations with the Taliban could not bring peace and stability to the country without eliminating the causes of the conflict.

According to the official, many aspects of the Afghan peace process depend on the policies of the region and neighboring countries.

"The ongoing war here has taken almost four decades," Moheb noted, adding that ending it would also take time.

The security adviser then called on the conference participants to discuss the causes of the ongoing war and submit it in writing to the Afghan government.

The peace negotiations between Kabul and the Taliban began in the Qatari capital of Doha back in September. In early December, Kabul and the Taliban announced that they had agreed on the framework of the talks, allowing for discussions to now be held on substantive issues. Little progress, however, has so far been made since then.