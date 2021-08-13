Afghan Peace Talk Participants Urge for Acceleration of Peace Process - Joint Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) A group of participants in the Afghan peace talks that took place in Doha, Qatar, have issued a joint statement calling for accelerating the peace process between the government of Afghanistan and the Taliban movement (banned in Russia).

"Participants agreed that the peace process needs to be accelerated as a matter of great urgency on the basis of the negotiations of concrete proposals from both sides," the joint statement said.

The joint statement was issued by the representatives of China, Uzbekistan, United States, Pakistan, United Kingdom, Qatar, United Nations, Germany, India, Norway, Tajikistan, Turkey and Turkmenistan as well as the European Union.