UrduPoint.com

Afghan Peace Talk Participants Urge For Acceleration Of Peace Process - Joint Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 12:50 AM

Afghan Peace Talk Participants Urge for Acceleration of Peace Process - Joint Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) A group of participants in the Afghan peace talks that took place in Doha, Qatar, have issued a joint statement calling for accelerating the peace process between the government of Afghanistan and the Taliban movement (banned in Russia).

"Participants agreed that the peace process needs to be accelerated as a matter of great urgency on the basis of the negotiations of concrete proposals from both sides," the joint statement said.

The joint statement was issued by the representatives of China, Uzbekistan, United States, Pakistan, United Kingdom, Qatar, United Nations, Germany, India, Norway, Tajikistan, Turkey and Turkmenistan as well as the European Union.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Taliban Afghanistan United Nations Russia Turkey China Norway European Union Qatar Germany Doha Uzbekistan United Kingdom Tajikistan Turkmenistan United States From Government

Recent Stories

Chief Minister reviews law & order situation

Chief Minister reviews law & order situation

30 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court dismisses bail plea of five accu ..

Lahore High Court dismisses bail plea of five accused involved in synthetic milk ..

30 minutes ago
 Lithuanian President Says Data Leak May Hurt Allie ..

Lithuanian President Says Data Leak May Hurt Allies

30 minutes ago
 Pakistan worst victim of Afghan war: Farrukh Habib ..

Pakistan worst victim of Afghan war: Farrukh Habib

30 minutes ago
 Covid-19 claims 39 more patients, infects 1,783 ot ..

Covid-19 claims 39 more patients, infects 1,783 others in Sindh

30 minutes ago
 Russian activists jailed on drug charges they call ..

Russian activists jailed on drug charges they call political

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.