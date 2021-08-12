UrduPoint.com

Afghan Peace Talks Members Not Recognizing Any Gov't Imposed By Force In Afghanistan - US

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 11:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) The participants of the Afghan peace talks in Doha agreed they will not recognize any government-imposed through military force, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday at a daily briefing.

Earlier on Thursday, the participants of the peace talks met in Doha to discuss Afghanistan.

Apart from the US and host country, Qatar, they included the United Nations, China, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, the UK, the EU, Germany, India, Norway, Tajikistan, Turkey and Turkmenistan.

"They agreed that the peace process needs to be accelerated. And they agreed that they will not recognize any government-imposed [in Afghanistan] through military force," Price said.

