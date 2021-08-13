UrduPoint.com

Afghan Peace Talks Members Not Recognizing Any Gov't Imposed By Force In Afghanistan - US

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 12:10 AM

Afghan Peace Talks Members Not Recognizing Any Gov't Imposed by Force in Afghanistan - US

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) The participants of the Afghan peace talks in Doha agreed they will not recognize any government-imposed through military force, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday at a daily briefing.

Earlier on Thursday, the participants of the peace talks met in Doha to discuss Afghanistan.

Apart from the US and host country, Qatar, they included the United Nations, China, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, the UK, the EU, Germany, India, Norway, Tajikistan, Turkey and Turkmenistan.

"They agreed that the peace process needs to be accelerated. And they agreed that they will not recognize any government-imposed [in Afghanistan] through military force," Price said.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan United Nations Turkey China Norway Qatar Germany Doha Price Uzbekistan United Kingdom Tajikistan Turkmenistan From

Recent Stories

All Wildfires in Turkey Extinguished - Minister of ..

All Wildfires in Turkey Extinguished - Minister of Forestry

1 second ago
 Lavrov Reminds Lukashenko That Crimea Part of Unio ..

Lavrov Reminds Lukashenko That Crimea Part of Union State of Russia, Belarus

3 seconds ago
 Spanish clubs, minus Barca and Real, approve CVC i ..

Spanish clubs, minus Barca and Real, approve CVC investment deal

5 seconds ago
 Algeria combats wildfires, observes day of mournin ..

Algeria combats wildfires, observes day of mourning

10 seconds ago
 NDS, RAW nexus behind Dassu terrorist attack: Qure ..

NDS, RAW nexus behind Dassu terrorist attack: Qureshi

3 minutes ago
 Court Jails Former US Drug Enforcement Agent For 1 ..

Court Jails Former US Drug Enforcement Agent For 13 Years For Corruption - Justi ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.