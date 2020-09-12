(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2020) Several members of a delegation that represents Kabul in the intra-Afghan talks with the Taliban movement, scheduled to start on Saturday in Doha, said that they hoped negotiations would result in long-lasting peace.

"The people of Afghanistan have wanted from a long time to sit down with the government and the Taliban on such a day and discuss lasting peace, now the day has come and we look forward to a dignified and lasting peace. There will be problems during the negotiations but these problems will be resolved in the discussions. The basic demand is to uphold national and Islamic values," Mawlawi Attaullah Ludin, a member of the delegation, told reporters before the start of negotiations.

Ludin added that the Taliban has also realized that war "not an answer."

Sharifa Zurmati Wardak, another member of the government's delegation, said that Kabul hopes to reach a ceasefire following the intra-Afghan talks.

"We hope that these discussions will yield positive results and the war will end," Fauzia Kofi, also a member of the negotiating team, told reporters.

The Afghan government and the Taliban have agreed to launch intra-Afghan talks on Saturday after the sides completed the prisoner exchange, which was a mandatory precondition to starting the negotiations.