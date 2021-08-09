UrduPoint.com

Afghan Pilots Quit National Air Force Fearing Taliban Reprisals - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 5 seconds ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 06:30 PM

Afghan Pilots Quit National Air Force Fearing Taliban Reprisals - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Afghan pilots have been quitting the country's air force out of fear of vengeance from the Taliban (a terrorist group, outlawed in Russia), The Times newspaper reported on Monday.

Last Saturday, Afghan helicopter pilot Hamidullah Azimi was killed by a sticky bomb attached to his aircraft, becoming the eighth pilot to be murdered in recent weeks. The Taliban took responsibility for Azimi's death.

A source among the Afghan pilots told The Times that at least nineteen people had left the service from fear of being assassinated.

Violent clashes and terrorist attacks continue to ravage Afghanistan despite ongoing peace talks between the government and the Taliban in the Qatari capital of Doha. The Islamist movement has managed to overrun a significant portion of the country's rural areas and is now mounting an offensive against major cities.

