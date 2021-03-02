Afghan Police Arrest Alleged Culprit Behind Murder of 3 Female Journalists - Official

The police in Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar have arrested a person allegedly responsible for murdering three female media workers in the city of Jalalabad, Attaullah Khogyani, the spokesman for the provincial governor, said on Tuesday, citing the police headquarters

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) The police in Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar have arrested a person allegedly responsible for murdering three female media workers in the city of Jalalabad, Attaullah Khogyani, the spokesman for the provincial governor, said on Tuesday, citing the police headquarters.

Earlier in the day, three employees of the Enikass tv channel were shot and killed on their way from the office.

"Nangarhar Police Headquarters: the police have arrested Qari Basir, a designer and assailant of the incident, along with a pistol and a rickshaw, in connection with the three martyred employees of Enikass TV, and an investigation is underway," Khogyani tweeted.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani already condemned the brutal murder, blaming the attack on the Taliban and promising to punish those responsible.