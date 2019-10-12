UrduPoint.com
Afghan Police Arrest Man In Kandahar Wearing Explosive Vest - Spokesman

Sat 12th October 2019 | 11:38 AM

Afghan Police Arrest Man in Kandahar Wearing Explosive Vest - Spokesman

A man with explosives strapped to him, possibly intending to carry out a deadly bombing attack, was arrested in Afghanistan's southern city of Kandahar, local authorities told Sputnik on Saturday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) A man with explosives strapped to him, possibly intending to carry out a deadly bombing attack, was arrested in Afghanistan's southern city of Kandahar, local authorities told Sputnik on Saturday.

"At about 12:00 a.m. [on Saturday, or 19:30 GMT on Friday], in the 8th district of Kandahar province, [police] arrested 2 people, one of them was a suicide attacker and another was his guide, in a small car [wearing] an explosive vest," Kandahar police spokesman, Jamal Nasir Barakzai, said.

The spokesman added that other explosive devices had been found in the car and that currently police did not know whether the person intended to set off the device and were conducting an investigation into the matter.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation. The Afghan government forces have been fighting the Taliban movement for almost two decades. The conflict-stricken country continues to fight other insurgents as well, including militant groups affiliated with al-Qaeda and Islamic State terrorist organization (both groups banned in Russia).

