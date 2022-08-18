UrduPoint.com

Afghan Police Confirm 21 Killed, 33 Injured In Mosque Explosion Near Kabul

Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2022 | 03:10 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) The Afghan police confirmed on Thursday that at least 21 people had been killed and 33 others injured in an explosion at a mosque north of Kabul the day before.

Earlier in the day, a source told a Sputnik correspondent that the blast had claimed the lives of 30 people and injured 40 others. Meanwhile, the Al Jazeera broadcaster reported, citing an Afghan security source, that the death toll stood at 20 and the number of those wounded exceeded 40.

Prominent religious scholar Amir Mohammad Kabuli is among the victims of the mosque blast, according to the Sputnik correspondent.

No terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

The Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorism) claim they have full control of Afghanistan but the Islamic State terror group (ISIS, banned in Russia) continues carrying out attacks on civilians and police across the country.

Two weeks ago, two deadly blasts in Kabul took the lives of 10 people, injuring 40 others. ISIS claimed responsibility for both attacks, according to media reports.

More Stories From World

