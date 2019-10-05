Afghan Police Detain 2 Women Over Drug Trafficking in Western Herat Province

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2019) Afghan police detained on Saturday two women in the western Herat province of Afghanistan on charges of drug trafficking.

About 1,080 grams of opium were seized from the detainees, who were transporting drugs from the province's Adraskan district to the city of Herat, the local police spokesman said in a statement.

The women are reportedly residents of the Adraskan district and are now in the investigation department.