Afghan Police Detain Suicide Bomber Ahead of Planned Attack - Nuristan Police Chief

Police in Afghanistan's Nuristan province detained a suicide bomber, who allegedly planned to stage an attack in the region, local police chief Sabir Aryan told Sputnik on Saturday

NURISTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2019) Police in Afghanistan 's Nuristan province detained a suicide bomber, who allegedly planned to stage an attack in the region, local police chief Sabir Aryan told Sputnik on Saturday.

"Shakirullah [detainee] is a resident of Kunar province [northeastern Afghanistan] and we have arrested him yesterday in Parun, the capital of Nuristan," Aryan said.

The chief added that no explosive items had been found, however, the suspect might have hid them.

"The detainee has links to the Taliban, who may have come here for terrorist attacks," Aryan added.

Shakirullah, in turn, told Sputnik that he did not plan to carry out an attack in Nuristan.

"I am not a terrorist and I am a carpenter," the suspect said.

According to the police chief, the investigation is underway.