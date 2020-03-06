Afghan Police Kill 2 Militants Behind Deadly Attack in Kabul - Interior Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) Afghan police officers killed two terrorists behind the recent attack in Kabul and cleared the area in the capital where the incident took place, Interior Ministry Spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said on Friday.

"Both terrorists were killed by police, the area was cleared," Rahimi tweeted.

The incident took place at a ceremony attended by top politician Abdullah Abdullah, former president Hamid Karzai and the chairman of the Afghan High Peace Council, Mohammad Karim Khalili.

According to the fresh data from the interior ministry, cited by the TOLONews broadcaster, 29 people were killed in the attack, while 61 more were injured.