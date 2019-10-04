The Afghan Interior Ministry said in a statement on Friday that the country's National Police have killed Taliban's chief for Oba district of the province of Herat while repelling an attack the militants attempted to perpetrate in the area

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) The Afghan Interior Ministry said in a statement on Friday that the country's National Police have killed Taliban 's chief for Oba district of the province of Herat while repelling an attack the militants attempted to perpetrate in the area.

"Mullah Mateen Khadim, the Taliban's chief for Oba district, was killed along with seven others insurgents in clashes between the Afghan National Police and the Taliban," the statement said.

According to the Interior Ministry, Mateen Khadim was also in charge of three other districts of the province, being known as a high-ranking Taliban member.

The Taliban have refused making a statement on Mateen Khadim's death and claimed that its militants killed several soldiers of the Afghan National Police in the clashes in Oba district.

Conflict-stricken Afghanistan, which has been in turmoil for decades, continues to be split by heavy fighting between government troops, and Taliban militants, groups affiliated with al-Qaeda (terrorist group banned in Russia) and other insurgents.