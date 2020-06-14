Afghan Police Repel Taliban Attack, Kill 3 Militants in Southern Helmand Province

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2020) Afghan law enforcement officers repulsed a Taliban attack on a police checkpoint in the southern Helmand province and killed three militants, the local police said in a statement on Sunday.

"Last night, the Taliban tried to attack a police checkpoint in the Al Nagar area of Washir district, three Taliban members were killed and three others were injured," the police said.

According to police, 10 mines were discovered and dismantled by the Afghan forces.

Another clash occurred between the Afghan security forces and Taliban militants occurred on Saturday in the eastern Paktika province, the National Army's 203rd Thunder Corps said in a statement on Sunday.

The military specified that the confrontation took place in the Zherok district of Paktika after the Taliban attacked Afghan soldiers.

Eight militants were killed and six more were injured during the clash, according to the army. Two Afghan soldiers also got wounded during the attack.

In a separate incident, 12 civilians got injured during a clash between the Afghan military and insurgents on the Kabul-Paktia highway in the eastern Logar province, according to Provincial Council Chairman Haseeb Stanekzai. Shapoor Ahmadzai, a spokesman for the Logar police chief, specified that the clash broke out in downtown Puli Alam, the capital of Logar.

Meanwhile, a source told Sputnik that the Taliban group on Sunday abducted two young men on another highway, Kunduz-Khanabad, and later killed them. One Taliban member was also killed alongside the youngsters, and the police have launched an investigation into the matter.