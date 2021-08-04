UrduPoint.com

Afghan Police Rescue 30 People Taken Hostage In Kabul - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 01:20 AM

Afghan Police Rescue 30 People Taken Hostage in Kabul - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) The Kabul police have rescued 30 civilians taken hostage during an attack in the city, Afghan broadcaster 1TV reported on Tuesday.

Citing the interior ministry, the broadcaster said that the attackers started trespassing on residential houses and clashing with the security forces after detonating a car bomb in Kabul's Police District 10.

Houses of two prominent Afghan political figures - Defense Minister Bismillah Khan Mohammadi and lawmaker Azim Baghlani ” were similarly violated on Tuesday.

Violent clashes and terrorist attacks continue to ravage Afghanistan despite ongoing peace talks between the government and the Taliban (a terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) in the Qatari capital of Doha.

