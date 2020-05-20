UrduPoint.com
Afghan Police Say 10 Officers Killed In Fighting WIth Taliban In Country's North-East

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 11:10 AM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Ten police officers were killed and seven others injured in Afghanistan's northeastern province of Takhar in a heavy fighting with the Taliban militants, a spokesman for the local police said on Wednesday.

Takhar police spokesman, Khalilullah Asir, told reporters that the Taliban launched attacks last night in Takhar's Khwaja Bahauddin district and the police provided a response.

According to Asir, the Taliban movement has also suffered casualties in the clash, but the exact numbers are unknown.

