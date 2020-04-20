UrduPoint.com
Afghan Police Say 10 Taliban Members Killed, 6 Injured In Clashes, Airstrikes In Helmand

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 05:14 PM

Afghan Police Say 10 Taliban Members Killed, 6 Injured in Clashes, Airstrikes in Helmand

Ten Taliban members were killed, and six others were injured in clashes and airstrikes in the Nad Ali and Kajaki districts of the southern Afghan province of Helmand, the local police said in a statement on Monday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) Ten Taliban members were killed, and six others were injured in clashes and airstrikes in the Nad Ali and Kajaki districts of the southern Afghan province of Helmand, the local police said in a statement on Monday.

"Six Taliban were killed and three others were injured in Nad Ali district, and an airstrike in Kajaki district left four Taliban killed and three others injured," the statement said.

Violent clashes in Afghanistan continue despite the signing of a peace deal between the Taliban and the United States on February 29. The agreement was set to pave the way for the withdrawal of US and NATO troops from the country within 14 months and the beginning of intra-Afghan talks between the militant group and the government.

