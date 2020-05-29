UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Police Say Seven Officers Killed In Taliban Attack On Security Checkpoint In Farah

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 10:50 AM

Afghan Police Say Seven Officers Killed in Taliban Attack on Security Checkpoint in Farah

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) Seven Afghan police officers were killed, as the Taliban conducted an attack on a security checkpoint in the country's western Farah province, Mohibullah Mohib, a spokesman for the provincial police headquarters, told Sputnik on Friday.

He also said that seven insurgents were killed in the fighting, which continued until late Thursday night.

Another security source told Sputnik, on condition of anonymity, that three policemen were also injured in the attack.

The Taliban have not yet commented on the incident.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Attack Afghanistan Police Farah

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for May 29, 2020 in Pakistan

36 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Italian league set to resume play in June

9 hours ago

Kuwait imposes lockdown on coronavirus-hit areas

9 hours ago

European Commission's New Economic Recovery Plan T ..

10 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,644 new COVID-19 cases, 16 ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.