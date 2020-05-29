Afghan Police Say Seven Officers Killed in Taliban Attack on Security Checkpoint in Farah

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) Seven Afghan police officers were killed, as the Taliban conducted an attack on a security checkpoint in the country's western Farah province, Mohibullah Mohib, a spokesman for the provincial police headquarters, told Sputnik on Friday.

He also said that seven insurgents were killed in the fighting, which continued until late Thursday night.

Another security source told Sputnik, on condition of anonymity, that three policemen were also injured in the attack.

The Taliban have not yet commented on the incident.