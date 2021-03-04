UrduPoint.com
Afghan Police Says Nine Officers Killed In Taliban Attack In Kunduz

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 03:56 PM

Nine Afghan policemen were killed in a Taliban attack on a security checkpoint in the northern city of Kunduz, a source in the Kunduz police headquarters told Sputnik on Thursday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) Nine Afghan policemen were killed in a Taliban attack on a security checkpoint in the northern city of Kunduz, a source in the Kunduz police headquarters told Sputnik on Thursday.

The attack was conducted in the Taloqa area this morning, the source specified.

