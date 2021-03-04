Afghan Police Says Nine Officers Killed in Taliban Attack in Kunduz

Nine Afghan policemen were killed in a Taliban attack on a security checkpoint in the northern city of Kunduz, a source in the Kunduz police headquarters told Sputnik on Thursday

The attack was conducted in the Taloqa area this morning, the source specified.