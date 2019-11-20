Afghan Political Expert Vahid Mojdah Killed in Kabul - Interior Ministry Spokesman

Afghan political expert Vahid Mojdah was killed on Wednesday afternoon in a drive-by shooting outside the Russian embassy in Kabul, Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi told Sputnik

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) Afghan political expert Vahid Mojdah was killed on Wednesday afternoon in a drive-by shooting outside the Russian embassy in Kabul Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi told Sputnik.

"Around 5 p.m.

[12:30 GMT] today, political expert Vahid Mojdah was killed ... near to the Russian embassy in Kabul. The case is under police investigation," Rahimi said.

Vahid Mojdah is reported to have served in the past as a deputy to the Taliban militant group's top foreign policy official.