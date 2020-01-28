Afghan Politicians to Unveil New Peace Plan Next Week - Member of Planning Committee

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) Political parties and former officials in Afghanistan have been working on a new peace deal that will be announced next week, a member of the planning commission told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The draft is not only a matter of peace, it is made up of three chapters that include negotiations, ceasefire, maintenance of the current system, safety of the military, and in next week it will be announced," Maulawi Qalamuddin, said.

Politicians have been working on a new peace plan for more than five months and important meetings have been held to end the negotiations, Qalamuddin said.

A spokesman for President Ashraf Ghani said in a video clip sent to the media that the government had taken practical steps in relation to peace, consulted with the people and the doors of the presidential palace are still open for consultation.

"The result of the Afghan government's efforts and the support of Afghans has led to peace being transformed into a national and international debate. The Afghan President has acted with due diligence in the peace process by providing a clear analysis of opportunities," Siddiq Sediqi said.

The government's plan emphasizes talking to the Taliban movement.

The representatives of the Taliban have held a number of peace consultations with the United States, but no resulting deal has been presented yet.