UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Politicians To Unveil New Peace Plan Next Week - Member Of Planning Committee

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 11:01 PM

Afghan Politicians to Unveil New Peace Plan Next Week - Member of Planning Committee

Political parties and former officials in Afghanistan have been working on a new peace deal that will be announced next week, a member of the planning commission told Sputnik on Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) Political parties and former officials in Afghanistan have been working on a new peace deal that will be announced next week, a member of the planning commission told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The draft is not only a matter of peace, it is made up of three chapters that include negotiations, ceasefire, maintenance of the current system, safety of the military, and in next week it will be announced," Maulawi Qalamuddin, said.

Politicians have been working on a new peace plan for more than five months and important meetings have been held to end the negotiations, Qalamuddin said.

A spokesman for President Ashraf Ghani said in a video clip sent to the media that the government had taken practical steps in relation to peace, consulted with the people and the doors of the presidential palace are still open for consultation.

"The result of the Afghan government's efforts and the support of Afghans has led to peace being transformed into a national and international debate. The Afghan President has acted with due diligence in the peace process by providing a clear analysis of opportunities," Siddiq Sediqi said.

The government's plan emphasizes talking to the Taliban movement.

The representatives of the Taliban have held a number of peace consultations with the United States, but no resulting deal has been presented yet.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan United States Ashraf Ghani Media Government

Recent Stories

Schumer Rejects Idea for US Senators to Read Bolto ..

7 seconds ago

Hostel Located on Grounds of North Korean Embassy ..

9 seconds ago

Sharjah Ruler chairs SRTIP meeting

20 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler chairs SRTIP meeting

20 minutes ago

US, Israel to Create Committee to Implement Middle ..

11 seconds ago

US consumer confidence climbs in January

12 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.