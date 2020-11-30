Afghan Presidency Denies US Reports of Stalling Peace Talks With Taliban

(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) The office of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Monday rejected as "unwarranted and baseless" claims in a New York Times article about him putting the brakes on the peace process.

The Taliban said Sunday that negotiating teams in Qatar had reached a tentative deal on the guiding principles for the future peace talks between the government and the group, only to be contradicted by officials in Kabul. The NYT cited analysts and unnamed officials who pinned the blame for the breakdown on Ghani and his aides.

"President Ghani has not held the talks; he has done everything possible to initiate and drive the process and he will do everything within his constitutional powers to end the long-time suffering of the Afghan people and bring a durable peace to Afghanistan," his office said in a statement.

Kabul said that negotiators had agreed on all 21 points of the roadmap to peace but were stuck on the preamble, where some details needed to be clarified. It argued that Ghani saw the Doha process as an important opportunity to end the war in Afghanistan and was "steadfast in his resolve to make the peace talks succeed."