UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Presidency Denies US Reports Of Stalling Peace Talks With Taliban

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 05:30 PM

Afghan Presidency Denies US Reports of Stalling Peace Talks With Taliban

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) The office of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Monday rejected as "unwarranted and baseless" claims in a New York Times article about him putting the brakes on the peace process.

The Taliban said Sunday that negotiating teams in Qatar had reached a tentative deal on the guiding principles for the future peace talks between the government and the group, only to be contradicted by officials in Kabul. The NYT cited analysts and unnamed officials who pinned the blame for the breakdown on Ghani and his aides.

"President Ghani has not held the talks; he has done everything possible to initiate and drive the process and he will do everything within his constitutional powers to end the long-time suffering of the Afghan people and bring a durable peace to Afghanistan," his office said in a statement.

Kabul said that negotiators had agreed on all 21 points of the roadmap to peace but were stuck on the preamble, where some details needed to be clarified. It argued that Ghani saw the Doha process as an important opportunity to end the war in Afghanistan and was "steadfast in his resolve to make the peace talks succeed."

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Qatar Doha New York Sunday Ashraf Ghani All Government

Recent Stories

MediaTek to start a new era of 5G connectivity in ..

13 minutes ago

Asian Chess Federation marks 30th Anniversary

16 minutes ago

Forex reserved jumps to 13.5 billion dollars: Mian ..

29 minutes ago

IACAD to reopen over 766 mosques for Friday prayer ..

31 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima sends message of pride, gratitude t ..

31 minutes ago

PDM committed to follow COVID 19 SOPs : Rana Sanal ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.