UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan President Accepts Security Chief Resignation After Operation With Civilian Victims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 08:55 PM

Afghan President Accepts Security Chief Resignation After Operation With Civilian Victims

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani expressed deep regret over civilian casualties caused by a security operation in the Nangarhar province and accepted the resignation of the head of the National Directorate of Security (NDS), Mohammad Masoom Stanikzai

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani expressed deep regret over civilian casualties caused by a security operation in the Nangarhar province and accepted the resignation of the head of the National Directorate of Security (NDS), Mohammad Masoom Stanikzai.

Overnight, the Afghan security forces conducted the counterterrorism operation in the Jalalabad city, which resulted in the killing of four people who were believed to be civilians, as local residents say.

"I had an emergency meeting with the security chiefs as well as Chief Justice [Sayed Yousuf Halim] and Attorney General [Farid Hamidi]. The tragic incident in Jalalabad occurred despite previous assurances and changes in guidelines vis-a-vis security and search operations," Ghani said on Twitter.

The president said that Afghanistan had "zero tolerance for civilian casualties."

"I have regretfully accepted the resignation of NDS chief, Mr. Stanikzai who had had success in other areas of his work," Ghani said in another tweet.

Ghani has ordered the attorney general to investigate the incident "immediately" and bring those responsible to justice.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation. The government has been fighting the Taliban, which has been waging a war against Kabul for almost two decades, and the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia) that has been operating in Afghanistan since 2015.

Related Topics

Taliban Chief Justice Afghanistan Kabul Russia Twitter Jalalabad 2015 Ashraf Ghani From Government

Recent Stories

Russian President receives Al Zeyoudi

41 minutes ago

Facebook combating vaccine related misinformation ..

55 minutes ago

Netanyahu Thanks Johnson for High Level of Israel- ..

1 minute ago

Russia Hopes to Resume Test Shipments of Coal to S ..

1 minute ago

Research paper of Islamia University's faculty mem ..

1 minute ago

Govt launches Trout Fish Farming Program in Swat

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.