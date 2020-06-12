UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan President Agrees To Resume Talks With Taliban In Doha - Qatari Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 3 seconds ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 05:00 AM

Afghan President Agrees to Resume Talks With Taliban in Doha - Qatari Foreign Ministry

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has agreed to hold a new round of negotiations with the Taliban in the Qatari capital of Doha, Qatari Foreign Ministry Special Envoy Mutlaq Al-Qahtani told Al-Jazeera broadcaster.

"President Ghani agreed to hold the negotiations with the Taliban in Qatar," Al-Qahtani said after a meeting with Chairman of the Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah in Kabul

According to the broadcaster, Abdullah said after the talks with Al-Qahtani that Kabul was appreciating Doha's efforts aimed at ensuring peace and security in Afghanistan.

On Sunday, the TOLOnews broadcaster reported, citing sources close to the Taliban, that the negotiations between the group and the Afghan government would be held in Doha. The exact date of the meeting has not yet been revealed, but the government has reportedly agreed to release 5,000 Taliban prisoners, as envisioned by the US-Taliban peace deal signed in February.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Qatar Doha February Sunday Ashraf Ghani Government

Recent Stories

US surpasses 2 million coronavirus cases

3 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,733 new confirmed cases of ..

3 hours ago

Russia rolls out first approved COVID-19 drug

3 hours ago

Dubai Police, Dubai Sports Council hold workshop f ..

3 hours ago

UAE trade in works of art hit AED10.6 bn in 2019

3 hours ago

Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant embodies UAE&#039;s r ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.