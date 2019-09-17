Afghan President Announces Intention to Hold Elections Despite Deadly Terrorist Attacks

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, after two terrorist acts on Tuesday, which killed more than 40 people, announced his intention to hold presidential elections in the country

The elections scheduled for late September have been repeatedly postponed.

"The presidential elections will be held," Ghani said in a statement published on his administration's website.