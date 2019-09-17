UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan President Announces Intention To Hold Elections Despite Deadly Terrorist Attacks

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 08:03 PM

Afghan President Announces Intention to Hold Elections Despite Deadly Terrorist Attacks

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, after two terrorist acts on Tuesday, which killed more than 40 people, announced his intention to hold presidential elections in the country

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, after two terrorist acts on Tuesday, which killed more than 40 people, announced his intention to hold presidential elections in the country.

The elections scheduled for late September have been repeatedly postponed.

"The presidential elections will be held," Ghani said in a statement published on his administration's website.

Related Topics

Terrorist Afghanistan September Ashraf Ghani

Recent Stories

Kainat and Aliya lead PCB Blasters to thrilling on ..

6 minutes ago

Asif, Nawaz thwart Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s victory ..

12 minutes ago

PWPA chairperson meets victim of domestic violence ..

3 minutes ago

Sui Gas line for Lakar Mandi Havelian inaugurated

3 minutes ago

DPO Abbottabad transferred

3 minutes ago

KP PDWP approves 39 schemes of estimated cost Rs 2 ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.