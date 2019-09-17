- Home
- Afghan President Announces Intention to Hold Elections Despite Deadly Terrorist Attacks
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 08:03 PM
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, after two terrorist acts on Tuesday, which killed more than 40 people, announced his intention to hold presidential elections in the country
The elections scheduled for late September have been repeatedly postponed.
"The presidential elections will be held," Ghani said in a statement published on his administration's website.