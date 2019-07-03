UrduPoint.com
Afghan President Arrives In Kandahar For Meetings, Inauguration Of Public Projects- Office

Afghan President Arrives in Kandahar for Meetings, Inauguration of Public Projects- Office

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani arrived in southern Kandahar province on Wednesday morning to hold a number of meetings and inaugurate several public welfare projects, Ghani's spokesman Sediq Sediqi said.

The country's leader and his high-ranking delegation are due to meet with the province's elders, women, youth and Ulema, also known as Muslim scholars.

Kandahar, which borders Pakistan, is one of the Afghanistan's turbulent provinces with a significant presence of Taliban militants. The fighters often stage attacks, targeting police and civilians. Afghan special forces regularly carry out raids in the province, neutralizing the militants, seizing caches of weapons and vehicles.

