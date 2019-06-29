Afghan President Ashraf Ghani Appoints New Envoy to Lead Peace Process - Decree

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has appointed his top aide, Abdul Salam Rahimi, as his special representative and minister of state for peace affairs, according to a decree signed by Ghani

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has appointed his top aide, Abdul Salam Rahimi, as his special representative and minister of state for peace affairs, according to a decree signed by Ghani.

Rahimi will attend meetings of the cabinet, the National Security Council and commissions, the decree reads.

The appointment comes as the Taliban movement and the United States are expected to hold the seventh round of peace talks in the Qatari capital of Doha on Saturday.

The United States and Taliban have been negotiating an agreement for US troop withdrawal and Taliban's guarantees that Afghan soil would not be used to harbor members of the al-Qaeda terror group (banned in Russia).

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation. The government has been fighting the Taliban movement, which has been waging a war against Kabul for almost two decades, and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), which has been operating in Afghanistan since 2015.