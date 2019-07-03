Afghan President Ashraf Ghani Arrives in Kandahar for Meetings, Inauguration of Public Projects- Office

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani arrived in southern Kandahar province on Wednesday morning to hold a number of meetings and inaugurate several public welfare projects, Ghani's spokesman Sediq Sediqi said

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani arrived in southern Kandahar province on Wednesday morning to hold a number of meetings and inaugurate several public welfare projects, Ghani's spokesman Sediq Sediqi said.

The country's leader and his high-ranking delegation are due to meet with the province's elders, women, youth and Ulema, also known as Muslim scholars.

Kandahar Airport Road was among the projects Ghani inaugurated during his visit, according to his spokesman.

The 10-mile long road, which cost some $34,400, was named after the late commander of Kandahar province, Gen. Abdul Raziq. Ghani called him a defender of independence during the inauguration ceremony. Raziq was killed in a Taliban attack in Kandahar city last year after a high-level meeting in the city.

Meanwhile, Ghani also joined the ceremony of renaming Kandahar International Airport, the nation's second main international airport. It is now named after Ahmad Shah Baba who is regarded as the founder of the modern state of Afghanistan.

"The Kandahar airport is among the strategic airports and we are planning many projects to develop its civilian part," Tawab Ghurzang, an adviser at the ministry of urban development, told Sputnik.

Kandahar, which borders Pakistan, is one of Afghanistan's turbulent provinces with a significant presence of Taliban militants. The fighters often stage attacks, targeting police and civilians. Afghan special forces regularly carry out raids in the province, neutralizing the militants, seizing caches of weapons and vehicles.