Afghan President Ashraf Ghani Condemns Deadly Taliban Attack In Kabul - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 12:02 PM

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has condemned the Taliban's recent deadly attack in the country's capital of Kabul and called it an act of terrorism, presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has condemned the Taliban's recent deadly attack in the country's capital of Kabul and called it an act of terrorism, presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said Tuesday.

On Monday, a huge explosion hit the capital's PD9 district just hours after US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad� shared with the nation's leadership the details of a peace deal drafted by the Taliban and the United States.

"President Ghani strongly condemned a terrorist attack carried out by a Taliban truck bomb in a civilian area in Kabul that resulted in the killing and wounding of many civilians," Sediqqi said on Twitter.

The attack, which the Taliban have taken responsibility for, claimed lives of at least 16 people and injured 119 more.

The ninth round of peace talks between the United States and the Taliban in the Qatari capital of Doha finished on Sunday. The parties were negotiating a deal that would entail the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan in exchange for the Taliban's promise to cut ties to terrorist organizations and a guarantee that the country would not be used as a safe heaven for terrorists. These negotiations have excluded the Afghan government since the Taliban consider it a US puppet.

The attack came amid the country's preparations for the September 28 presidential election. The Taliban oppose the election and have threatened to disrupt the process, while Kabul has meanwhile said it will ensure security during the voting.

