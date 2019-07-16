UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani Orders Establishment Of Islamic Fatwa Authority

Faizan Hashmi 46 seconds ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 04:34 PM

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani Orders Establishment of Islamic Fatwa Authority

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has ordered for the government's fatwa authority to be established to give opinions based on Islamic rules

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has ordered for the government's fatwa authority to be established to give opinions based on Islamic rules.

According to the decree, the structure will become the only authority responsible for issuing fatwas, while the government will cover its expenses.

In islam, fatwa is a legal opinion or decree based on Islamic rules that is given with regard to specific matters that are not clarified in the Islamic law, Sharia.

Muslims constitute over 90 percent of the population of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan. The society is, however, not unanimous on an extent of the role that the religion should play in politics and law. The Taliban radical movement, for instance, proposes modifying the Afghan constitution, so that it better reflects Islamic principles.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani Government

Recent Stories

OIC to hold an extraordinary ministerial meeting t ..

2 minutes ago

OIC condemns Somalia hotel terrorist attack

3 minutes ago

UAE occupies first, second positions international ..

5 minutes ago

New Zealand proposes new digital service to make b ..

48 seconds ago

Court extends Rana Sanaullah's judicial remand til ..

49 seconds ago

Court to indict Rubina Khalid, others on July 23

51 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.