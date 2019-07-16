Afghan President Ashraf Ghani Orders Establishment of Islamic Fatwa Authority

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has ordered for the government's fatwa authority to be established to give opinions based on Islamic rules

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has ordered for the government's fatwa authority to be established to give opinions based on Islamic rules.

According to the decree, the structure will become the only authority responsible for issuing fatwas, while the government will cover its expenses.

In islam, fatwa is a legal opinion or decree based on Islamic rules that is given with regard to specific matters that are not clarified in the Islamic law, Sharia.

Muslims constitute over 90 percent of the population of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan. The society is, however, not unanimous on an extent of the role that the religion should play in politics and law. The Taliban radical movement, for instance, proposes modifying the Afghan constitution, so that it better reflects Islamic principles.