Afghan President Ashraf Ghani Says US Assistance Reduction Will Not Have Direct Impact on Afghan Economy

The reduction of Washington's assistance will have no direct impact on the key sectors of the Afghan economy, as there are alternative sources available, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Tuesday, soon after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that his country would cut its assistance by $1 billion in 2020 over the failure to agree upon a new government.

"We are concerned about the shortage of US aid, but one thing I must assure you is that [although] the US assistance will be reduced, this will have no direct impact on key sectors, and we will endeavor to fill this space from alternative sources," Ghani said at a video conference.

He also thanked the US for the already provided assistance and pledged to continue negotiations with Washington in order to "try to gain US satisfaction" with the Afghan political process.