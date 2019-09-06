Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to Hold Talks With Trump September 7 in Washington - Source

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 12:10 PM
KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani will travel to Washington on September 7 for talks with US President Donald Trump, a source in Ghani's administration told Sputnik on Friday.
According to the source, a 13-member delegation will accompany the Afghan leader.
The visit will come as Washington and the Taliban movement are making attempts to agree on a peace deal, under which US forces will withdraw from the country, while all the parties involved have concerns.