(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has visited the headquarters of the Afghan National Army Special Operations Corps and urged them to take out the "sword" and respond to the Taliban's recent attacks on civilians and show the strength of the country's armed forces

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has visited the headquarters of the Afghan National Army Special Operations Corps and urged them to take out the "sword" and respond to the Taliban's recent attacks on civilians and show the strength of the country's armed forces.

Earlier this week, Ghani issued an order to resume the government's offensive against the Taliban following the movement's violent attacks, including one that targeted a maternity hospital in Kabul.

"[It is] is the day to take out your sword and the enemy must once again see the strength of our commando special forces. They [Taliban militants] are not able to confront you on the battlefield but they attack our children, women and civilians," Ghani said on Thursday.

At the same time, the president noted that Kabul was still waiting for the start of the intra-Afghan talks.

"Going into an attacking position was needed to create the conditions for peace. We will not back down from peace," Ghani said.

On Tuesday, an attack on the maternity hospital in the Dasht-e-Barchi district in Kabul claimed the lives of 24 people and injured 16 others. Shortly after, another attack was conducted at a police chief's funeral in the eastern Nangarhar province, killing 24 people and injuring 68 others.

Afghanistan has long been fighting the radical Taliban movement, which continues to conduct attacks across the country despite reaching a peace deal with Washington earlier this year.

According to the agreement, the group and the Afghan government were set to launch intra-Afghan peace talks on March 10. However, the negotiations were delayed on numerous occasions due to disputes between Kabul and the Taliban over a prisoner swap.