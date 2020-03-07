UrduPoint.com
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani Wants 'Transparent Mechanism' For Prisoner Swap With Taliban

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 02:08 PM

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Saturday that the release of Taliban prisoners as part of a peace deal between the US and the militant group required a transparent mechanism

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Saturday that the release of Taliban prisoners as part of a peace deal between the US and the militant group required a transparent mechanism.

According to the president, as cited by the TOLOnews, the Afghan people need a "transparent mechanism" and an "executive guarantee" that prisoners do not return to violence immediately after their release.

Last Saturday, the United States and the Taliban inked a peace deal in Qatar that sets the beginning of talks for March 10, provided that up to 5,000 Taliban prisoners are released from jail by that time in exchange for 1,000 prisoners released by the radical movement.

However, Ghani said shortly after that Kabul never committed to releasing this many prisoners as a precondition for the talks, but rather as a part of them.

"Afghanistan is in a critical stage and is in dire need of unity. We can only overcome challenges with the perspective of national unity," Ghani said, addressing a ceremony on the second anniversary of the 17th National Assembly, as quoted by the TOLOnews.

Also last week, the US and the Afghan government released a joint statement saying that the former would reduce the number of troops in Afghanistan and that the full withdrawal of US and NATO troops would be completed in 14 months.

