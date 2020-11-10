UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan President Asks SCO Members To Support Peace Process Within Kabul's Framework

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 07:00 PM

Afghan President Asks SCO Members to Support Peace Process Within Kabul's Framework

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, in his address at the virtual meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organization heads of state, called on all member nations to support a sustainable peace between Kabul and the Taliban.

"We ask all of you to support a sustainable peace process within the framework of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan," Ghani said in a prepared statement.

The president went on to add that a fraying of the constitutional order in Afghanistan may have adverse effects on all SCO member states due to the country's central position in Asia.

The Afghan government has been engaged in peace talks with the Taliban movement since September but concrete agreements are yet to see the light of day, all the while unrelenting violence continues to shed blood of Afghan civilians and security personnel.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul May September Ashraf Ghani Shanghai Cooperation Organization All Government Asia Blood

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed issues resolution to form court ..

1 minute ago

DHA receives 6,681 requests for a new healthcare p ..

16 minutes ago

Khawaja Saad Rafique avoids hand-shake with former ..

58 minutes ago

Watania Takaful net profits up by 78% in 9 months

1 hour ago

Emaar Malls reports revenue of over AED2.4 billion ..

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.