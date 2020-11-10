MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, in his address at the virtual meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organization heads of state, called on all member nations to support a sustainable peace between Kabul and the Taliban.

"We ask all of you to support a sustainable peace process within the framework of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan," Ghani said in a prepared statement.

The president went on to add that a fraying of the constitutional order in Afghanistan may have adverse effects on all SCO member states due to the country's central position in Asia.

The Afghan government has been engaged in peace talks with the Taliban movement since September but concrete agreements are yet to see the light of day, all the while unrelenting violence continues to shed blood of Afghan civilians and security personnel.