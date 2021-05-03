UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan President Calls On UN, International Partners To Adapt Vision To 'New Realities'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 12:10 AM

Afghan President Calls on UN, International Partners to Adapt Vision to 'New Realities'

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and UN Envoy Deborah Lyons held a meeting to discuss Afghan peace process, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) reported on Sunday.

"Deborah Lyons met #Afghanistan President @ashrafghani today. UN envoy emphasized that UNAMA as a civilian and impartial Mission will be staying the course with the Afghan people, ready to perform an enhanced role to support Afghan peace negotiations," the UNAMA tweeted.

During the meeting, which took place at the Presidential Palace, Lyons shared a report on the recent UN activities in the Afghan peace process.

In turn, Ghani outlined the priorities and vision of the Afghan government for peace as the country enters a new chapter amid withdrawal of foreign troops.

The president also urged international partners, particularly the UN, to adapt their vision of the peace process to "new realities and a new chapter in relations."

Related Topics

Afghanistan United Nations Sunday Ashraf Ghani Government

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre distributes 15,00 ..

15 minutes ago

Establishment of UAE Naval Forces reflects wisdom ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Customs confirms keenness to boost cooperati ..

5 hours ago

ADDED signs agreement with Silal to promote Abu Dh ..

6 hours ago

Dubai Chamber webinar highlights new mechanisms fo ..

6 hours ago

Russia reports 8,697 new COVID-19 cases, 342 death ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.