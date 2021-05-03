Afghan President Calls on UN, International Partners to Adapt Vision to 'New Realities'

(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and UN Envoy Deborah Lyons held a meeting to discuss Afghan peace process, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) reported on Sunday.

"Deborah Lyons met #Afghanistan President @ashrafghani today. UN envoy emphasized that UNAMA as a civilian and impartial Mission will be staying the course with the Afghan people, ready to perform an enhanced role to support Afghan peace negotiations," the UNAMA tweeted.

During the meeting, which took place at the Presidential Palace, Lyons shared a report on the recent UN activities in the Afghan peace process.

In turn, Ghani outlined the priorities and vision of the Afghan government for peace as the country enters a new chapter amid withdrawal of foreign troops.

The president also urged international partners, particularly the UN, to adapt their vision of the peace process to "new realities and a new chapter in relations."