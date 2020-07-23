UrduPoint.com
Afghan President Commends OIC’s Efforts For Peace In Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid 33 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 11:29 AM

Afghan President commends OIC's efforts for peace in Afghanistan

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020) The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, received a letter from His Excellency Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, in which President Ghani commended highly the efforts the OIC and its Secretary-General have been exerting to restore peace in Afghanistan.

President Ghani expressed thanks to the OIC for the initiatives, conferences, resolutions and press releases it issued to that effect.
For his part, the Secretary-General expressed highest appreciation to President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and to the Government and people of Afghanistan for their trust in the OIC, reaffirming the OIC’s strong commitment to support an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace process and the aspirations of the Afghan people for peace, security, reconciliation, development and stability.

