Afghan President Condemns 'Inhuman Attack' on Wedding Hall in Kabul

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2019) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani condemned on Sunday in strongest terms the attack on the wedding hall in Kabul that left at least 63 people dead and over 180 injured.

"I strongly condemn the inhumane attack on the wedding hall in Kabul last night. My top priority for now is to reach out to the families of victims of this barbaric attack. On behalf of the nation I send my heartfelt condolences to the families of those who were martyred," he tweeted.

Ghani added that he had already ordered the relevant authorities to assist in managing those injured in the deadly blast.

"In response to this targeted attack I have called an extraordinary security meeting to review and prevent such security lapses," he added.

The Taliban movement has rejected the involvement of the group in the bombing and condemned the attack.

"Taliban cannot absolve themselves of blame, for they provide platform for terrorists," Ghani said.

An explosion took place at a wedding reception in the west of Afghanistan's capital at 10:40 p.m. local time (18:10 GMT) on Saturday. Women and children are among the victims of the blast, according to the country's interior ministry.