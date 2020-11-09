UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan President Condemns Latest Terrorist Attacks, Calls For Peace, Dialogue With Taliban

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 07:20 PM

Afghan President Condemns Latest Terrorist Attacks, Calls for Peace, Dialogue With Taliban

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani condemned a recent wave of Taliban attacks in several Afghan provinces and called on the movement to observe ceasefire and maintain dialogue in order to achieve long-lasting peace in the country, according to a statement released by the presidential press service.

On Sunday, two civilians were killed and three others were injured as a roadside bomb exploded in Afghanistan's southern province of Kandahar. Another eight civilians, including children, were killed and seven others were injured as three mortars hit near residential houses in the Afghan city of Ghazni on Sunday. On Monday, a car bomb exploded in Afghanistan's second-largest city, Kandahar, resulting in several deaths, including among civilians.

"The Taliban once again committed several terrorist attacks throughout the country including detonation of car bombs in Maiwand district of Kandahar and Paktia and shelling mortar in Ghazni that killed and injured scores of innocent civilians .

.. Government of Afghanistan believes negotiation is the only means to end the ongoing war and calls on the Taliban to embrace the call by the government and international community for a permanent ceasefire, rather than protraction of the senseless war, violence and criminality," Ghani said in a statement.

The president also conveyed his deepest sympathies to the families of the martyred and wished quick recovery for the wounded.

Afghanistan has witnessed a rise in violent clashes and bomb explosions since the beginning of peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Qatar in September, despite both sides expressing their desire to reach a secure and long-lasting ceasefire.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Terrorist Afghanistan Car Qatar Ghazni Kandahar September Sunday Ashraf Ghani Government

Recent Stories

Huawei ICT competition 2020 global final attracts ..

59 minutes ago

PSDF and Coursera launch free international online ..

1 hour ago

Pfizer is more than 90 per cent effective for trea ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP launches International Telemedicine Service

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler exempts all publishing houses from S ..

1 hour ago

Minister of Climate Change explores future of agri ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.