Afghan President Condemns Latest Terrorist Attacks, Calls for Peace, Dialogue With Taliban

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani condemned a recent wave of Taliban attacks in several Afghan provinces and called on the movement to observe ceasefire and maintain dialogue in order to achieve long-lasting peace in the country, according to a statement released by the presidential press service.

On Sunday, two civilians were killed and three others were injured as a roadside bomb exploded in Afghanistan's southern province of Kandahar. Another eight civilians, including children, were killed and seven others were injured as three mortars hit near residential houses in the Afghan city of Ghazni on Sunday. On Monday, a car bomb exploded in Afghanistan's second-largest city, Kandahar, resulting in several deaths, including among civilians.

"The Taliban once again committed several terrorist attacks throughout the country including detonation of car bombs in Maiwand district of Kandahar and Paktia and shelling mortar in Ghazni that killed and injured scores of innocent civilians .

.. Government of Afghanistan believes negotiation is the only means to end the ongoing war and calls on the Taliban to embrace the call by the government and international community for a permanent ceasefire, rather than protraction of the senseless war, violence and criminality," Ghani said in a statement.

The president also conveyed his deepest sympathies to the families of the martyred and wished quick recovery for the wounded.

Afghanistan has witnessed a rise in violent clashes and bomb explosions since the beginning of peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Qatar in September, despite both sides expressing their desire to reach a secure and long-lasting ceasefire.