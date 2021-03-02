Afghan President Condemns Murder of 3 Female Media Workers in Jalalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday condemned the brutal murder of three female media workers in the eastern city of Jalalabad

"Terrorist attacks on our innocent citizens, especially women, are against islam, the Afghan culture and the spirit of peace and they prolong the current crisis and the war," he said in a statement.

The three employees of the Enikass tv channel were shot and killed on their way from office on Tuesday afternoon. Zalmai Latifi, the director at Enikass TV, said they were murdered in two separate attacks.

Ghani blamed the attack on the Taliban insurgency and promised to punish those responsible. He said attempts to roll back the achievements of the past 20 years by creating an atmosphere of fear would not succeed. The Islamist militancy denied being involved in the attack.