Afghan President Congratulates Biden, Harris On Election Victory In US

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 12:30 PM

Afghan President Congratulates Biden, Harris on Election Victory in US

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani Netanyahu has congratulated Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris on their victory in the US presidential election.

"Congratulations to President-elect @JoeBiden & Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris.

Afghanistan looks forward to continuing/deepening our multilayered strategic partnership w/ the United States”our foundational partner”including in counterterrorism & bringing peace to Afghanistan," Ghani said on Twitter.

Official results of the 2020 US presidential election are not out yet, but all major US media have already declared Biden the winner. While Biden claimed victory on Saturday, his Republican rival, incumbent President Donald Trump, has argued that the race was not over yet. Trump said the election was fraudulent and that his campaign was going to begin asserting its claim to victory in court.

