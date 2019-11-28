UrduPoint.com
Afghan President Discusses Anti-Terrorism With US Joint Chiefs Of Staff Chair Spokesman

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 09:07 PM

Afghan president Ashraf Ghani met with US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley on Thursday to discuss US support for Afghan forces and joint fight against terrorism, presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Afghan president Ashraf Ghani met with US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley on Thursday to discuss US support for Afghan forces and joint fight against terrorism, presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said.

"Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani met with US Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley after lunch, they discussed increase in support for the Afghan forces, the peace process and combating terrorism," Sediqqi said on Twitter.

According to the spokesman, Ghani called the US-Afghanistan partnership important and said that this co-operation and coordination over the past 18 years had been a great achievement in combating terrorism.

Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah met with Milley as well, expressing his appreciation of the United States' support.

"They also exchanged views on the timely prioritization of a comprehensive. peace & political settlement process. Dr. Abdullah also briefed the CJCS about the criticality of electoral transparency & institutional accountability assuring legitimacy," Abdullah's official Twitter account said of the meeting.

The chief executive was a presidential candidate at September 28 election, whose results have not been announced yet.

