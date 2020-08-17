Afghan President Discusses Counterterrorism, Trade With New Russian Ambassador

Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani received recently appointed Russian Ambassador in Kabul Dmitry Zhirnov on Monday to discuss counterterrorism and bilateral trade

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani received recently appointed Russian Ambassador in Kabul Dmitry Zhirnov on Monday to discuss counterterrorism and bilateral trade.

The meeting took place at the presidential palace.

"The people and government of Afghanistan have made exceptional efforts and sacrifices in the fight against terrorism and ISIS [Islamic State terror group, banned in Russia] for the security of the region and the world, and have assured that the Afghan government is committed to central Asia to take serious action against militants," the presidential palace said.

The press release went on to quote the Russian ambassador as saying that "Afghanistan and Russia have a common vision for the fight against terrorism and have taken comprehensive measures against ISIS.

"

Ghani also highlighted the need to boost trade.

"The President noted the importance of trade and transit cooperation between Afghanistan and Russia in order to increase Afghan exports, especially fruits, to Russian markets. He called on Russia to invest in the railway sector in Afghanistan," the office added.

Zhirnov has been in office since late April. While receiving the new ambassador's credentials in May, acting Foreign Minister Mohammad Hanif Atmar said that relations between Afghanistan and Russian should be strengthened over the coming months. He also praised Russia's role in the efforts to bring peace to the country.