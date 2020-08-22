Afghan President Discusses Peace Process With NATO Official - Spokesman

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani met with NATO Senior Civilian Representative in Afghanistan Stefano Pontecorvo on Saturday to discuss the intra-Afghan peace process and other issues, the presidential spokesperson, Sediq Sediqqi, said

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani met with NATO Senior Civilian Representative in Afghanistan Stefano Pontecorvo on Saturday to discuss the intra-Afghan peace process and other issues, the presidential spokesperson, Sediq Sediqqi, said.

"President Ghani met with the NATO @NATOscr Mr. Pontecorvo today. Both sides talked about the peace process, strengthening NATO-Afghan ties and continued support to the Afghan Focres," Sediqqi tweeted.

The NATO official said that he reaffirmed the alliance's strong commitment to the security and stability of Afghanistan during the meeting.

The security situation in the country remains tense. Earlier in August, the Kabul administration has agreed to free the remaining 400 Taliban prisoners to pave a way for intra-Afghan talks, but the government has so far released only 80 members of the militant group.

According to the terms of a peace deal signed in February by the Taliban and the United States, 5,000 militants would be released in exchange for 1,000 government prisoners.