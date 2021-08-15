UrduPoint.com

Afghan President Expected To Abdicate Within Next Few Hours - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 03:30 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani may step down within the next few hours, Al Arabiya reported on Sunday, citing sources.

Power will be "peacefully" transferred to the Taliban (a terrorist group banned in Russia), which has entered Kabul.

Former Afghan Interior Minister Ali Ahmad Jalali is said to be appointed head of the country's transitional government.

Media reported earlier in the day that Ghani was holding emergency talks with Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad and senior NATO officials.

