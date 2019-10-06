UrduPoint.com
Afghan President Fires Foreign Ministry's Official Spokesman Ahmadi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 08:00 PM

Afghan President Fires Foreign Ministry's Official Spokesman Ahmadi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2019) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has fired the Foreign Ministry's official spokesman, Sibghatullah Ahmadi, presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said on Sunday.

"President Ghani has appointed Mr.

Mirwais Nab as Deputy Minister for Economic Cooperation Ministry of Foreign Affairs and caretaker of the office of Spokesperson of the ministry. The former MOFA acting Spokesperson has been fired due to his latest irresponsible comments," Sediqqi said on Twitter.

No information has been provided so far regarding what kind of statements of Ahmadi had led to his dismissal.

