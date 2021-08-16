Afghan President Ghani Abandoning His Country Shocked Everyone - Russian Envoy to UN

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's decision to abandon Afghanistan over the weekend shocked everyone, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told the UN Security Council on on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's decision to abandon Afghanistan over the weekend shocked everyone, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told the UN Security Council on on Monday.

"Today, all of our eyes are on Kabul, which yesterday was quickly abandoned by the country's leader, ordinary Afghans and also a part of the diplomatic core," Nebenzia said. "It is clear that such a shock-turnabout took everyone by surprise. This involves those who recently made public pronouncements about the degree of military preparedness of the Afghan law enforcement structures who were prepared and trained over the past 20 years."