Afghan President Ghani Announces Victory Over IS During Visit to Nangarhar Province

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday during his visit to the Nangarhar province announced a permanent defeat of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia ) in the country.

On November 10, acting Interior Minister Massoud Andarabi said that the IS had been defeated in the country, pledging that the remaining small cells would be eliminated. The IS first emerged in the country in Nangarhar in 2014 and established its stronghold.

"Surrendered IS women and children are treated in accordance with the Islamic and Afghan traditions. Afghans will train them in various fields. Foreign wives and children will be transferred in accordance with a procedure, and Pashtunkhwa's women and children will be handed over to their relatives, not to the Pakistani government," Ghani said.

The president emphasized that IS families and foreign fighters would be treated in accordance with their status.

Ghani also praised Nangarhar Governor Shah Mahmood Miakhel for plans to spend about 20 million afghanis (nearly $255,000) for the needs of surrendered IS women and children.

The governor, in turn, congratulated the president, security forces and the people of Nangarhar and the whole country on the success in the fight against militants.