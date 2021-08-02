UrduPoint.com

Afghan President Ghani Blames Deteriorating Security Situation On US Withdrawal - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 04:47 PM

Afghan President Ghani Blames Deteriorating Security Situation on US Withdrawal - Reports

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani believes that the security situation in his country has deteriorated in recent weeks due to Washington's "abrupt" decision to withdraw forces, national media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani believes that the security situation in his country has deteriorated in recent weeks due to Washington's "abrupt" decision to withdraw forces, national media reported on Monday.

During his address at the parliament, the Afghan leader said he respected the US authorities' decision to pull out troops but noted it would have "consequences," the 1TV news broadcaster said.

The president added that Kabul had launched a six-month security plan, under which the armed forces are set to focus on defending strategic targets, while police will ensure security in cities and strategic districts.

Afghanistan has witnessed a rise in violence in recent weeks as the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist group) stepped up its offensive after international troops began withdrawing from the country in May. The troop pullout was one of the points of the agreement that the radical group and the United States reached in Doha in February 2020.

