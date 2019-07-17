UrduPoint.com
Afghan President Ghani Discusses Afghan Peace Process With Saudi Crown Prince Via Phone

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 10:00 AM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani talked to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and discussed the Afghan peace process, counter-terrorism, market access to Afghan goods and Saudi Arabia's role in the regional connectivity, according to a statement from the Afghan presidential palace.

"This evening President @ashrafghani spoke via phone with His Highness the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman. They discussed security, the Afghan peace process, counterterrorism, market-access to Afghan goods, & Saudi's contribution & role in regional connectivity," the statement said.

The talks come a week after the conclusion of the peace talks between the Taliban group and the United States. The delegations held talks aimed at ending the Afghanistan conflict in the Qatari capital of Doha.

